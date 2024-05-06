Nia Sharma's Unique Woes: Can’T Decide Whether To Leave Bed After 15 Hours Of Sleep!

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma is having difficulty getting out of bed despite having a beauty sleep of almost 15 hours.
Nia took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of herself in bed.
The actress is lying down on her stomach, with only half of her face visible, sporting pink pyjamas.
She captioned it:“Waking up after 15 hours of sleep and still deciding whether to leave (the) bed.”
Nia, who made her debut on the small screen with 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha', is gearing up for her return with 'Suhaagan Chudail', a supernatural thriller, a genre the actress is familiar with. She was previously seen as a shape-shifting serpent in the show 'Naagin'.
The actress has also worked on reality TV with shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 10.
