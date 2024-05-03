               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russians Hit Kropyvnytskyi With Missiles, One Injured


5/3/2024 3:11:40 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired missiles at Kropyvnytskyi, and a man was injured.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of a missile attack in the Kropyvnytskyi district, infrastructure facilities and private houses were hit. A man born in 1952 was seriously injured. He was hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance,” Raikovych wrote.

Read also: Partisans discover warehouse of Russian air defense missiles in Sevastopol

According to him, the relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported, on April 15, Russians fired ballistic missiles at the Kirovohrad region.

UkrinForm

