Neura Robotics And Omron Partner To Develop Cognitive Robots For Manufacturing Industry Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Neura Robotics , a developer of cognitive robotics, and Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies , a leading provider of industrial robotics and automation, have agreed a strategic partnership.

The companies say this partnership aims to“revolutionize the manufacturing industry by introducing cognitive robots into factory automation, leveraging advanced AI capabilities to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and safety”.

Unlike traditional industrial robots, cognitive robots have the ability to learn from their environment, make decisions autonomously, and adapt to dynamic production scenarios.

This opens new application possibilities including intricate assembly tasks, detailed quality inspections, and adaptive material handling processes.

Olivier Welker, president and CEO of Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, emphasizes the significance of this partnership, says:“We see Neura's cognitive technologies as a compelling growth opportunity for industrial robotics.

