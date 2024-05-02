JHCO Dispatches 79 Trucks Of Aid To Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan, through the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), on Wednesday dispatched a new aid convoy to Gaza.

The JHCO said that 31 trucks entered the Beit Hanoun crossing for the first time, making it a new gateway for Jordanian aid to Gazans, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The organisation said that the Jordanian convoy included 48 other trucks that were on their way to the Karam Abu Salem crossing, bringing the total number of trucks to be dispatched to Gaza on Wednesday to 79.

The convoy, dispatched in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and several international charities and institutions, carried food parcels and infant milk formula, it said.







The statement said that the aid will be delivered to people in northern Gaza and distributed through partner associations and organisations in the besieged strip.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said that Jordan seeks to increase the number of convoys entering the Gaza Strip. He added that following Royal directives, and as an expression of the Jordanian stance, the Kingdom seeks to reach the largest possible number of people in Gaza and fulfil humanitarian duty by opening more crossings.

Shibli noted that the total number of land trucks that entered the Gaza Strip has reached 1,242 trucks and 57 planes through Arish, in addition to 91 Jordanian airdrops and 225 airdrops in cooperation with other countries.

JHCO continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, e-wallets, CliQ on: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and its official website: