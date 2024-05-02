Press Release Of The Neumüller CEWE Color Foundation

EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Statement

Press release of the Neumüller CEWE Color Foundation

Press release of the Neumüller CEWE Color Foundation: Differences of opinion in the committee now also formally ended Oldenburg, May 2, 2024: The legal proceedings pending at the Oldenburg Regional Court between the Neumüller CEWE Color Foundation and the former Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees and various current and former members of the Board of Trustees regarding the effectiveness of the controversial extension of Dr. Hollander's term of office beyond December 31, 2022, which was resolved in November 2022, have been settled. The settlement has now also formally ended the dispute over the term of Dr. Hollander's Board of Trustees mandate. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the agreements reached. The Board of Management of the Neumüller CEWE Color Foundation and the other parties involved welcome the fact that an amicable solution has been found, which makes it possible to draw a line under the dispute and bring about a peaceful settlement. In this context, the Board of Management reiterates its thanks for Dr. Hollander's services to CEWE over the past decades.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Axel Weber (Investor Relations)

About CEWE The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at cewe.



