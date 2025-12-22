5 WWE Stars Who Must Not Win 2026 Royal Rumble As Company Eyes Fresh Faces

Five WWE stars who should not win the 2026 Royal Rumble, teasing why fresh faces deserve the spotlight.

Jey Uso captured the 2025 Royal Rumble, but repeating the feat would be excessive. While he is a former World Heavyweight Champion, he is not positioned at the same level as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, CM Punk, or Seth Rollins. With other deserving contenders like Bron Breakker, LA Knight, and AJ Styles waiting for their chance, Uso should not receive another accolade at the expense of rising stars.

Randy Orton has already won the Royal Rumble twice, cementing his legacy. Recently absent from programming, Orton left off feuding with Drew McIntyre while backing Cody Rhodes. He also had unfinished business with Jacob Fatu, but no developments have followed. A third Rumble victory would be overkill, especially since he already had title shots against Cena and Rhodes in recent years. WWE should focus on elevating newer talent instead of revisiting Orton's past glory.

Brock Lesnar remains one of WWE's most dominant forces, but he has already won the Royal Rumble twice, including in 2022. His sporadic appearances, from SummerSlam to Wrestlepalooza and WarGames, highlight his part‐time schedule. While Lesnar has built‐in angles with current champions, another Rumble win would be redundant. The match should serve as a platform for fresh faces rather than repeating victories for established legends.

Roman Reigns has been a part‐time performer since 2020, holding the SmackDown championship for four years. He has already faced Cody Rhodes twice at WrestleMania, with another showdown teased after WarGames. Though Reigns only won the Rumble once, in 2015, another victory would stall WWE's roster progression. Officials must resist the temptation, as Reigns can secure title shots without the Rumble. A Rhodes‐Reigns trilogy at WrestleMania 42 would feel repetitive and limit opportunities for others.

Logan Paul has been heavily featured as part of The Vision, but his role is designed to elevate Bron Breakker as the next World Heavyweight Champion. Despite his popularity and heel persona, Paul has already been handed multiple title shots against Rhodes, Reigns, and Uso. Winning the Rumble would undermine the credibility of the match, which should spotlight a star who has not yet received repeated opportunities.