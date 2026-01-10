Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Daytime Temperatures Continue To Dip Light Rain Likely In South Interior Karnataka

Bengaluru recorded a sharp dip in daytime temperatures at 23.7°C, nearly 4°C below normal. Cloudy skies, passing drizzles, and light rain are likely across Bengaluru and South Interior Karnataka over the next 24 hours.

Over the last three days, Bengaluru's daytime temperatures have consistently remained below normal, with a clear downward trend.

On January 8, the maximum temperature stood at 25.5°C, followed by 25°C on January 9, before dipping further to 23.7°C on January 10.

Meteorologists had earlier warned of this drop, attributing it to a weather circulation that has moved into north Sri Lanka, influencing conditions across south India, including Karnataka.

Bengaluru experienced a noticeably cool and cloudy Saturday, with daytime temperatures dropping sharply below normal levels.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of just 23.7°C, which is 4.1°C lower than the seasonal average, marking one of the coolest afternoons in recent days.

Several parts of the city also witnessed passing drizzles during the evening, adding to the wintry feel.

Cloudy skies are expected to persist on Sunday as well, with the possibility of occasional light rain and passing drizzles in and around Bengaluru.

Humidity levels are likely to remain high at around 79%, accompanied by moderate winds of 24.1 km/h.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to range between 60 and 120, placing it in the moderate category. Fog or mist may also form in some areas during the early morning hours.

Light rain is likely at one or two places across Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara and Kodagu districts.

Meanwhile, dry weather is expected to prevail over Coastal Karnataka, as well as parts of Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Davanagere.

For Bengaluru, the next 24 hours will see generally cloudy skies with temperatures around 25°C (maximum) and 16°C (minimum), while the next 48 hours are likely to remain partly cloudy with similar minimum temperatures.

Notably, Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of the state at 9.5°C.