Expelled Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Arrested In Third Rape Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (IANS) Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested during the early morning hours of Sunday in connection with a third rape complaint filed against him, marking a significant escalation in the legal troubles faced by the legislator.

It may be noted that Mamkootathil was the former Youth Congress state president who was expelled from the party after the first rape allegation surfaced against him.

The arrest was made by the State Crime Branch around 12.30 a.m. from Palakkad, following the receipt of a fresh complaint sent via email.

According to official sources, the new complaint was forwarded to the Crime Branch after it was received by the Chief Minister's Office. Based on the contents of the complaint, investigators decided to take the MLA into custody without delay.

Mamkootathil was subsequently taken to the Crime Branch AR Camp in Pathanamthitta, where his arrest was formally recorded. The complainant has alleged that she was subjected to rape and severe sexual assault by the MLA at Thiruvalla.

In her detailed statement, she claimed that the abuse was brutal in nature and caused her extreme physical and mental trauma. The woman has also alleged that Mamkootathil forced her to undergo an abortion against her will.

In addition to the sexual assault allegations, the complaint accuses the MLA of financial exploitation.

The survivor has stated that Mamkootathil pressured her to arrange the purchase of a flat in Palakkad and subjected her to repeated economic coercion. These allegations, investigators say, add a new dimension to the case and will be examined as part of the ongoing probe.

With the registration of this case, the total number of criminal cases against Mamkootathil has now risen to three.

In the first case, the Kerala High Court had earlier granted him protection from arrest. In the second case, a trial court had allowed him anticipatory bail until January 21. The emergence of the third complaint, however, altered the legal situation, leading to his arrest by the Crime Branch.

After preliminary questioning at the AR Camp, the MLA is expected to be produced before the Thiruvalla Magistrate Court later on Sunday.

Crime Branch officials have indicated that further custodial interrogation may be sought to verify the allegations and to examine electronic evidence and financial transactions linked to the complaint.

The case has triggered intense political and public attention across the state, with demands for a thorough and impartial investigation. Authorities have reiterated that the probe will proceed strictly in accordance with the law and that all allegations will be examined on the basis of evidence.