Himanshu Bhau Gang: 3 Arrested For Attempt To Murder In Delhi

Delhi Police's team of special cell has arrested three shooters of the Himanshu Bhau gang in an attempt to murder case, which occurred in the Bawana area, officials said.

Revenge Plot Behind Shooting

According to the Delhi Police, the police also recovered various weapons, including a sophisticated pistol and three live cartridges, from each of the accused persons. Additionally, one stolen motorcycle has also been recovered from the accused.

Vicky Haddal, a resident of Pooth Khurd, was operating the Himanshu Bhau gang from abroad. Due to personal enmity, Haddal allegedly instructed the arrested accused to fire at Yamin Chandu, a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, to avenge the murder of his uncle, Dharambir, who was earlier killed by Yamin Chandu's nephew, the police stated.

On December 8, while Yamin Chandu was travelling towards Sultanpur Dabas, the accused were waiting near a community centre on a motorcycle. They deliberately hit his scooty, causing him to fall, and then opened fire on him. However, Yamin escaped unhurt.

Three Gang Members Apprehended

Investigations later revealed that the accused had conducted a recce of the area a day before the incident. Subsequently, acting on specific information about the movement of shooters associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in the Rohini area, police apprehended three gang members, Punit, Aniket and Mohit on January 3. The accused have been arrested in accordance with the law, and further investigation is underway.

International Cyber Fraud Syndicate Dismantled

Meanwhile, in one of the most alarming cybercrime investigations in recent years, the IFSO Unit, Special Cell, Delhi Police, has dismantled a highly sophisticated international cyber fraud syndicate that weaponised fear, terrorism narratives, and cutting-edge telecom manipulation to extort innocent citizens across India.

'Digital Arrest' Used to Extort Victims

Beginning September 2025, victims nationwide were subjected to phone calls from fraudsters impersonating officers of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), particularly from Uttar Pradesh. Citizens were falsely accused of links with terror attacks including Pahalgam and Delhi Blasts, warned of immediate arrest, and placed under so-called "digital arrest", a psychological trap designed to force instant monetary transfers in the name of national security.

The task of unravelling this syndicate was taken up by IFSO Unit. Initial investigations revealed that the gang was employing highly sophisticated telecom manipulation techniques to evade detection. (ANI)

