Ikkis Box Office Day 10: Dharmendra's Film Earnings So Far And Total Collection Update

Ikkis has struggled to gain strong momentum at the box office, collecting an estimated ₹26.35 crore in nine days. Here's a look at the film's Day 10 earnings and occupancy details.

Dharmendra's last film, 'Ikkis,' is struggling at the box office. Agastya Nanda's debut isn't a blockbuster, but the earnings are considered decent for a first movie.

On Saturday, Jan 10, 2026, Ikkis had a total Hindi occupancy of 17.43%. Morning shows were at 9.96% and afternoon shows at 24.90%. Final numbers are awaited.

Released on Jan 1, 2026, the film earned 0.82 crore on its 10th day, Jan 10. The makers hope the final collection for the day might reach 1 to 1.25 crore.

10-Day Box Office Collection - India Net (₹)

Day 1 (Thu) - ₹7 crore

Day 2 (Fri) - ₹3.5 crore

Day 3 (Sat) - ₹4.65 crore

Day 4 (Sun) - ₹5 crore

Day 5 (Mon): ₹1.35 crDay 6 (Tue): ₹1.6 crDay 7 (Wed): ₹1.15 crDay 8 (Thu): ₹1.25 crWeek 1 Total: ₹25.5 crDay 9 (Fri): ₹0.85 crDay 10 (Sat): ₹0.34 cr (early)Total: ₹26.69 cr

Prabhas's horror-comedy 'The Raja Saab' released on Jan 9, and audiences love it. 'Dhurandhar' is still beating 'Ikkis' after 35 days. Critics doubt the film will see a third week.