Man Dies While Working Out At Gym In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In yet another incident, a 32-year-old man died on Wednesday after he suddenly collapsed while working out at a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi deceased has been identified as Deepak Gupta (32), reported TOI a CCTV footage, the man was seen touching his head with both the hands before collapsing on the ground Read: Post 35? It's never too late to start exercisingSoon after he fell down, fellow gym members rushed to help him. Later, he was rushed to hospital. However, he was declared brought dead was a dedicated gym enthusiast and frequently also participated in fitness events the past, there have been several incidents of deaths after workouts Read: Tweak your fitness routineIn February 2024, Dilpreet Singh, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was was deputed in Malerkotla, died after suffering a cardiac arrest during workout at a gym of a luxury hotel in Ludhiana September 2023, a 19-year-old male suffered a fatal collapse in Ghaziabad while using a treadmill and and passed away July 2023, a 33-year-old man died after sudden heart-attack in Telangana's Khamman.

