Dailyhunt Urges Every Indian To Vote With #Everyvotecounts

Mumbai, May 2, 2024: Dailyhunt, the popular news aggregator, has unveiled its latest election campaign, #EveryVoteCounts, aimed at encouraging citizens to vote. The digital campaign taps into the essence of democracy with a witty twist, reminding citizens of the profound impact each ballot can have. With a blend of compelling visuals and engaging narration, it sparks a sense of civic duty and responsibility. The campaign's creators, Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, explain their inspiration: a tale of a politician's defeat by a single vote.



Samir Vora, Chief Marketing Officer, DailyHunt, said, "When a large number in our population feels that the outcome is a foregone conclusion, many can deem their one vote as inconsequential in the sea of 1.4 billion people. But as history has taught us, nothing in this vibrant democracy can ever be taken for granted and a single vote can turn the tables. We wanted to remind people that #EveryVoteCounts, and inspire them to go out and vote."



Conceptualized and executed by What's Your Problem â€“ A Wondrlab company, the campaign delivers a strong yet light-hearted message. Through compelling visuals and engaging narration, it urges its viewers to actively participate in the democratic process.



Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, Content Leads, Wondrlab, said, "We were very excited when we got this brief. It was a tough task to crack something different, something that'll stand out in all the election noise. We researched and realised a rather interesting story, where a politician had the misfortune of losing by just a single vote. This inspired us to dramatize it. While it is a humorous tale, shot by design with dramatic and OTT acting, it delivers a serious message of how consequential every vote can be. An example of the world's biggest democracy at play and the power of the common man in it. We want this campaign to encourage people to go out and vote and are sure that it'll travel and help in moving the needle."





Launched in 2020, Wondrlab's vision is to create a global world-class network from India which encompasses marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Through its integrated marketing technology network, it gives clients a full-funnel approach to help them win through brand creation and monetization in a highly fragmented marketplace. The Wondrlab network includes What's Your Problem, a digital-first creative agency; Wisr- India's pioneering open tech platform connecting brands and schools to foster school empowerment through brand partnership; Opportune- a data-driven influencer marketing platform employing proprietary technology and a vast creator network to drive impactful influencer marketing campaigns; Neon- a performance marketing agency and Cymetrix - a leading global CRM & Data Analytics company. These acquisitions collectively provide clients with a seamless full-funnel experience. Wondrlab recently launched its European operations with the acquisition of Poland-based WebTalk, a results-driven B2C digital marketing agency known for delivering outstanding outcomes in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

