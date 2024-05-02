Warm Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 2 (Petra)-- The majority of the country will experience warm weather on Thursday, although the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot temperatures, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Clouds will be present at varying altitudes, and there is a chance that far northeastern Badia may experience brief afternoon showers of rain, sometimes accompanied by thunder.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times and stirring dust in the Badia regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 11 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 35 during the day, sliding to 19 degrees at night.