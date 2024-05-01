Al Waleh Dam Receives 800,000 Cubic Metres Of Rainwater In 48 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Water/Jordan Valley Authority on Wednesday said that Al Waleh Dam over the past 48 hours received some 800,000 cubic metres of rainwater.

The ministry highlighted that the long-term annual average of rainfall in Jordan has reached 75.5 per cent of its total amount estimated at 8.1 billion cubic metres annually, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The influx of water into Al Waleh Dam increased the overall storage capacity of major dams in Jordan to 136.3 million cubic metres, representing 47.3 per cent of the total storage capacity of 288.128 million cubic metres.



