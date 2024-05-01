PDP Unhappy At EC Deferring Anantnag-Rajouri Poll

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday termed the Election Commission's decision to postpone elections in J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, from May 7 to May 25, "interference with free exercise of franchise by the voters".

Addressing a media conference here, former PDP minister Naeem Akhtar said: "We are disappointed at the way the people's right to exercise franchise is being interfered with."

In a post on X earlier, he wrote: "J&K has lost generations in pursuit of democratic rights. This decision to pander to the bonsai parties planted post-August 2019 is fraught with immense dangers. It is a repeat of the disastrous 1987 election fraud".

Sharing a video on her X account, PDP President and Anantnag-Rajouri constituency candidate Mehbooba Mufti wrote: "Is this why BJP wants to defer the Anantnag-Rajouri election so that its leaders can openly threaten violence against Paharis to force them to vote for Apni party or else they will create communal tensions reminiscent of the 1947 partition? @ECISVEEP should take note & ensure peaceful and timely elections. The attempted deferment should be viewed in the context of threatening".

She asked the EC to take note of the alleged BJP threat to Paharis and ensure a free poll in the constituency.

Mehbooba Mufti faces senior NC Gujjar/Bakarwal leader, Mian Altaf and Zafar Iqbal Manhas of J&K Apni Party.