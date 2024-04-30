Genetec to elevate Middle East physical security market with the 'Powering Innovation 2024' roadshow

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DUBAI, April 30, 2024—Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, announced the launch of “Powering innovation 2024: A Genetec Empower 360 roadshow”. The Middle East tour will spotlight the company’s product roadmap, featuring the latest innovations and strategic vision for the future.

In partnership with Axis Communications, HID Global, and Ipsotek, the event will commence in Doha on May 2nd, followed by pivotal stops in key markets such as Abu Dhabi on May 13th and Riyadh on May 16th. Delving into crucial topics impacting physical security professionals, this roadshow will feature Genetec’s experts exploring biometrics, video analytics, and access control solutions that go beyond the door. Central to the discussions is the exploration of a unified approach to seamlessly integrate these solutions.

The event will cover important themes around the state of regional physical security and the evolving trends and best practices for safeguarding assets and infrastructure. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into the latest Genetec technologies, upcoming product launches, and strategic initiatives shaping the industry landscape. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to engage in live demonstrations of solutions and connect with both industry experts and partners to explore emerging trends and technologies.

"At Genetec, we're committed to shaping the future of physical security and public safety through innovation and collaboration," said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Genetec Inc. Our goal is to equip our customers with the resources and knowledge they need to effectively navigate the complex world of physical security. The upcoming roadshow is a testament to our dedication to empowering professionals with cutting-edge solutions. In collaboration with our long- standing partners, we hope this event paves the way for a safer, smarter tomorrow."





MENAFN30042024004056016208ID1108159466