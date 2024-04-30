US, Jordan Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 30 -- The US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on Tuesday to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict.

In a press statement, the CENTCOM said that the combined joint operation included US and Jordanian provided food and three C-130 US Air Force aircraft.

The US C-130s dropped over 25,000 Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza.

Additionally, more than 13,000 meal equivalents of Jordanian food supplies were also delivered. To date the US has dropped nearly 1,140 tons of humanitarian assistance. (end)

