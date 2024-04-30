Ledger Tezos Wallet App Gets New Version

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Tezos ecosystem has launched a new update for its wallet app for ledger users following a recent unveiling of version 3.0.3.

This comes as part of Tezos' unrelenting efforts to revolutionize Web3 applications, a bid to enhance its ecosystem further while optimizing user satisfaction. In this vein, the network recently collaborated with Magic Wallet to improve the user experience, particularly by simplifying operations within Web3 applications.

Tezos Wallet Version 3.0.3 Introduces Enhanced Features

According to a recent tweet from the Tezos team, the latest version of the Tezos wallet app for Ledger users comes with exclusive features to facilitate safer and more efficient interactions within the Tezos blockchain.

While version 3.0.3 of the application will see the network streamlining user experiences and increasing transaction security, it has eliminated the old custom of blind signing on Tezos.

Hence, users now have the opportunity to review transaction details on their Ledger devices before finalizing them. With all transaction information now visible and verifiable, this poses more transparency for the Tezos ecosystem and fosters investors' confidence in the platform's improved security standards.

In addition, the new version comes with no size limit on signings. As such, users can now make bigger transactions without a hitch using Tezos on Ledger devices. Following its improved user interface, which seeks to make the wallet's navigation and operation more intuitive and user-friendly, wallet users are afforded the luxury of decoding“an unlimited amount of screens,” as much as they need.

The latest version of the Tezos wallet app for Ledger users also introduces other features, including the integration of Oxford 2 and the debut of expert mode for Micheline smart contracts.

XTZ Plunges By 7.15% in 24 Hours

While the updates introduced to the Tezos wallet app for Ledger users aim to foster growth for the Tezos ecosystem while boosting its adoption, their impact has yet to be reflected in the market performance of the XTZ token.

Analysis from CoinMarketCap reveals that the Tezos XTZ token has seen an approximately 7% decrease over the past 24 hours and a 14.74% slump over the past seven days, bringing its trading price to $0.9041 as of the time of writing.