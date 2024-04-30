TN Fishermen Attacked Mid-Sea, Robbed By Pirates

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 30 (IANS) A group of fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam was on Tuesday attacked and robbed at mid-sea allegedly by Sri Lankan pirates.

A fisherman, Murugan, was injured in the attack and was admitted to the Nagapattinam government hospital.

The attack happened 15 nautical miles from Nagapattinam coast within Indian sea limits near the international maritime boundary.

Tamil Nadu coastal police said the pirates robbed walkie-talkies and GPS from the boat.

R. Antony Johnson, leader of the Nagapattinam fishermen association, said the pirates were from Sri Lanka.

“We are being hounded and attacked in mid-sea regularly. Be it the attack by pirates or the arrest and impounding of mechanised boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen are routinely attacked. The Central government should immediately intervene in the matter and bring a solution to this grave issue,“ Johnson said while speaking to IANS.

Many fishermen are reluctant to venture into the sea and engage in fishing and the families are also worried about the regular attacks, Johnson said.

Tamil Nadu Coastal police officials also said that fishermen from Nagapattinam are now reluctant to venture into the sea these days.

More details were awaited.