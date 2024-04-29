Iraq Withholds March Oil Export Revenue Data

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil export volumes for March, but has still not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month.

This follows an increasing trend of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry.



Total exports of crude oil: 106,112,038 barrels.

Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 104,680,093 barrels of crude oil exports.

Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended .

Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 464,453 barrels.

Exports from Qayyarah were 967,492 barrels. Average daily crude oil exports: 3.423 milllion barrels pre day, almost equal to the 3.434 million bpd in February .

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

