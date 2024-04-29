US Names Indian Officials Involved In Khalistan Separatist Pannun's Murder Plot: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US and Indian security officials finally named a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who allegedly plotted the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The Washington Post cited officials and a US indictment to claim that it was RAW officer Vikram Yadav who had \"forwarded details about the target\", Pannun, including his New York address READ: 'Have made it clear to...': US urges India for full investigation into Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder plotAs soon as the would-be assassins could confirm that Pannun was home,“it will be a go-ahead from us,\" the officials said, as per the Washington Post's investigative report. It added that as per US intelligence agencies, the operation targeting Pannun was approved by the RAW chief at the time, Samant Goel.\"That finding is consistent with accounts provided to The Washington Post by former senior Indian security officials who had knowledge of the operation and said Goel was under extreme pressure to eliminate the alleged threat of Sikh extremists overseas,\" the report said READ: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: 'Serious issue...working with India to hold accountable those responsible', US saysThe list of the Indian officials allegedly involved in the plot doesn't end here. According to the report, US spy agencies \"have more tentatively assessed\" that India's National Security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval \"was probably aware of RAW's plans to kill Sikh activists, but officials emphasized that no smoking gun proof has emerged\".The Washington Post report mentioned that neither Doval nor Goel responded to calls and text messages seeking comment report added that this \"examination of Indian assassination plots in North America\" is based on \"interviews with more than three dozen current and former senior officials in the United States, India, Canada, Britain, Germany and Australia.\"The report reiterated that Yadav's identity and affiliation \"provide the most explicit evidence to date that the assassination plan...was directed from within the Indian spy service\". It cited current and former Western security officials as saying that \"higher-ranking RAW officials have also been implicated\".The United States had reportedly thwarted an attempt to assassinate Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. India had then reacted to these claims, saying that it had taken the inputs 'very seriously' and that an investigation into the matter had already begun alleged plot to kill Pannun in the US coincided with the June 18 shooting of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia province in June last year. That operation was also linked to Yadav, according to Western officials.

