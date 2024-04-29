JJP's Former Haryana Chief, Other Leaders Join Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) former Haryana President Nishan Singh on Monday joined the Congress along with hundreds of office-bearers and senior leaders of the former party.

Rahul Makkar, a former JJP candidate and grandson of late Amirchand Makkar, a three-time MLA from Hansi, joined the Congress, along with JJP's former state Vice President Surendra Laiga and former state General Secretary Ramesh Godara.

Nishan Singh had won from the Tohana assembly segment in 2000 on the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) ticket but lost three consecutive polls in 2005, 2009 and 2014. As JJP chief, he enjoyed the trust of top party leadership.

Along with them, hundreds of sarpanches, former sarpanches, councillors, former councillors, block committee members and retired employees also joined the Congress and expressed faith in the leadership of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda and state party President Chaudhary Udaibhan.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was also present on this occasion.

Two-time Chief Minister Hooda assured the leaders and workers full respect.

Haryana will go to the polls for all its 10 parliamentary seats on May 25.