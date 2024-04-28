Latvian FM Visits Power Facility Damaged By Russians In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braže and Ukraine's Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk have inspected the work of one of the energy facilities damaged by Russian terrorists.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy reported this on Facebook .

It is also reported that Kolisnyk and Braže discussed further cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia in the energy sector.

The key topics of the conversation were Latvia's support for Ukraine through the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, created at the initiative of Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko and European Commissioner Kadri Simson, as well as investments in the Ukrainian energy sector.

They also discussed the possibility of using equipment from the decommissioned Latvian thermal power plant at Ukrainian damaged thermal power plants.

Shmyhal meets with's new foreign minister

In addition, one of the topics discussed was the Latvian government's support for Ukraine's integration into the EU.

As reported, Latvia is one of the countries whose support has helped Ukraine's energy sector remain resilient under enemy attack. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Latvia has provided Ukraine with more than 500 tons of energy equipment, including transformers, generators, electrical equipment and consumables, as well as special equipment.

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine