8,000 Players In The Dubai Open Summer Football Academies Championship

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) More than 8000 male & female players participate in“Dubai Open Summer Football Academies Tournament”, the biggest of its kind which is held from 26th April to 16th June 2024, aiming to attract & develop sports talents.

The Tournament is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with Delta Sports Events Co. (the operational partner of the event).

The Summer Tournament takes place at Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium in Al-Aweer, Dubai Sports City's pitches & Jebel Ali pitches. 501 teams from different public & private academies compete in more than 2000 matches; i.e. 250 matches weekly. Participants compete in 16 age groups for boys (from 6 to 23 years old) , and three age categories for girls; these are: U 13, U 15 & U 17.

The UAE Football Association's regulations are applicable in the Tournament's matches. Latest technologies will be used; the most eminent of which is the VAR Technology. Matches are telecasted lively through social media platforms.



The Tournament, since its launch, continues development & progress besides attraction of several teams, representing international academies alongside the local teams of public & private academies. The event is held with participation of football academies in Dubai clubs; these are: Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Wasl, Al-Nasr & Hatta. This Tournament provides unique opportunities for players of different age categories to improve skills & acquire new experiences, and it shows DSC's efforts to develop juniors & academies' players, as part of Dubai government's policy to attract & boost sports talents aiming to motivate sports academies to develop their technical programs, ensure continuity of activities and enable promising talents in Dubai clubs to compete vs. their counterparts in the various public & private academies.



The Tournament is followed by more than 20 thousand spectators including players' families, scouters and several respective bodies in the academies sector.

Scouters will attend all matches to scout promising talents of distinctive skills to recruit them in teams.

