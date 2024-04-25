Anuj Sachdeva Calls Karan V. Grover 'A Human Search Engine'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Anuj Sachdeva, who portrays Mann Singh in the television show 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare', has praised his co-actor, Karan V. Grover.
Anuj shared that Karan is quite straightforward and possesses immense knowledge about many things.
In the show, Anuj and Karan's characters have a different equation where Mann Singh (played by Anuj) is always looking for an opportunity to dethrone Surya Pratap (played by Karan). However, Anuj and Karan have a solid camaraderie off-screen, enjoying each other's company between shots.
Besides filming, Karan and Anuj share a passion for discussing politics, acting, finance, spirituality, and fitness, finding common ground in their views.
Speaking about Karan, Anuj said: "I've known Karan since before 'Dhruv Tara', and I must say, he's not someone you warm up to easily. He's very straightforward, which some might find off-putting at first. But as we got talking on the set, I realised there's more to him than meets the eye. Karan is a human search engine; he has answers for everything. We bond over our love for cinema and analysing acting skills. Karan's not just funny; he's also the go-to guy for quirky social media captions! Despite his serious demeanour on set, working with him is always a blast."
For Karan, working alongside Anuj on 'Dhruv Tara' has been an absolute joy.
The actor said: "We share so much off-screen, from discussing politics and the acting process to chatting about money and spirituality. Our similar sense of humour is a real bonus, it keeps the set alive with laughter. And our shared approach to fitness only adds to our camaraderie. It's wonderful to have such a strong bond with my co-actors; it makes the work not only enjoyable but also incredibly fulfilling."
'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.
MENAFN25042024000231011071ID1108136861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.