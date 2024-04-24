SIGMA Launches Interchangeable Lenses For Canon RF Mount System

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 24th April 2024: SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of interchangeable lenses for the Canon RF Mount system. This addition allows users to enjoy high performance, and high quality SIGMA lenses in native mount on their Canon RF Mount system.



Main specifications and features -



Its Control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for Canon RF Mount interchangeable lenses.



In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF), in-camera aberration correction*, and in-camera image stabilization.



The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

* Available on supported cameras only.





About SIGMA:



SIGMA is a manufacturing company that produces and distributes digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, and photographic accessories. Since its foundation in 1961, they have exclusively produced photography- and video-related products. In other words, the company focuses all its efforts on creating tools for photography. SIGMA, one of the leading camera & lensmakers in the world, was established on September 9, 1961, in Japan by Michihiro Yamaki with the development of the first-ever rear-attached lens converter. In 2012, Kazuto Yamaki took over as SIGMA's Corporation Executive Officer (CEO) after Michihiro Yamaki. For nearly six decades, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces high-quality, award-winning photographic and cinema lenses, mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters, and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

