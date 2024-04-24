Club Mahindra celebrated Earth Day with an array of sustainable initiatives

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 24 April, 2024: Renowned for its remarkable strides in sustainability and biodiversity conservation, Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, celebrated Earth Day with a series of impactful initiatives across its resorts and in its neighbouring communities. The initiatives were aimed at promoting sustainable practices and encouraging travelers to make environmentally conscious choices that safeguard the planet, support local communities, and reduce their carbon footprint.



Highlighting its commitment to sustainability, Club Mahindra rolled out a range of initiatives such as clean-up drives in and around the resorts, tree plantations to preserve the lush greenery enveloping the premises. Across its resorts, Club Mahindra planted 24,382 saplings this year and responsibly recycled during these drives.



Emphasizing on the use of sustainable energy, Club Mahindra has installed solar lights on streets and in households in remote locations. The Company has also rolled out sustainable solutions to address critical water conservation needs such as rainwater harvesting, restoration of ponds and creating sustainable livelihoods for marginal women using invasive aquatic plants.



In addition to this, similar initiatives were carried out across Club Mahindra resorts such as Ashtamudi, Cherai, Arookutty-Alleppey, Gangtok, Munnar, and Kumbhalgarh and Thekkady etc. where guests were engaged through sessions on power-saving, sustainable cooking classes, and enlightening environmental film screenings, further underscoring the brand's dedication to nature preservation through both awareness and action.



Recently, Club Mahindra’s Madikeri resort was honored as the 'First triple Net Zero' by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to safeguarding diverse ecosystems. Embracing a global responsibility for safeguarding diverse ecosystems, Club Mahindra has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. The company is dedicated to innovating and inspiring change within its operations and beyond as part of Mahindra Holidays' sustainability journey. With a strong emphasis on responsible sourcing practices and support for local communities within its supply chain, Club Mahindra prioritizes the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials to minimize environmental impact.







