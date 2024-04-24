Army, Jordan Customs Sign Mou For Joint Lab Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) -Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army and Jordan Customs Department (JCD) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to realize Royal vision to strengthen joint cooperation and coordination among various national institutions.JAF Director of Planning and Organization and JCD assistant head signed the memo at the army's General Command.According to a joint statement, the memo aims to enhance joint cooperation, achieve common interests to raise technical level of laboratories affiliated with the JAF and JCD, keep pace with the latest scientific and international developments, and realize the highest national interests.Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Yousef Huneiti and JCD Director General, Jalal Qudah, attended the signing ceremony.