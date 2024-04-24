Azerbaijan Continues Contributing To Peace, Security And Prosperity Through Diplomacy, MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan continues contributing to peace, security andprosperity through diplomacy and multilateralism, Azernews reports, citing the post shared bySpokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada,on his official "X"account.
"Today is the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacyfor Peace. Multilateralism is both a method of cooperation & a formof organization of the international system," he added.
