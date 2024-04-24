Jordan Hosts Int'l Sports Conference Spotlighting Academic, Athletic Advancements

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) - Sari Hamdan, Vice President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, inaugurated the third season of the International Dead Sea Conference Wednesday on behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, the Committee's President.The conference, spanning two days and boasting extensive international and local participation, sheds light on scientific advancements in both healthy and competitive sports. It serves as a platform for researchers and specialists from around the world in sports sciences, physical activity, and motor skills to exchange scientific experiences and enhance communication.Specialized sessions cover various topics, including sports research, physical activity, environmental issues, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, as well as ethical considerations surrounding elite athletes.In conjunction with the conference, the Faculty of Sports Sciences is hosting 15 training workshops to equip participants with essential skills for the job market, featuring local and international expertise in nutrition, self-marketing, research, sports academies, software, and modern football trends.Ashraf Abu Karaki, Acting President of the University of Jordan, emphasized that the collaboration between the Faculty of Sports Sciences and the Jordan Olympic Committee underscores a joint effort aimed at enhancing students' and athletes' excellence and staying abreast of the latest developments in sports and its sciences.He highlighted the university's commitment to sports, providing annual scholarships to support outstanding individuals who bring pride to the nation at local, Arab, and international levels.Hassan Saud, Dean of the University's Faculty of Sports Sciences, emphasized the institution's dedication to prioritizing sports, ensuring athletes are equipped with the necessary theoretical and practical knowledge to foster physical and mental well-being, aligning with global standards and techniques.Rana Saeed, Secretary General of the Jordan Olympic Committee, highlighted the committee's longstanding commitment to fostering athletic talent in Jordan, working closely with sports federations and ensuring the country's representation in major international competitions.She emphasized the committee's role in developing Jordan's sports scene with a strategic vision and planning, making Jordan a significant player in regional and international sports events.