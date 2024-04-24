AMWAJ Development Enters Dubai Real Estate Market With The Launch Of Starlight Park In Meydan - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) AMWAJ Development marks its debut in Dubai's booming real estate market with the launch of Starlight Park, a 4-building family-centric community in the heart of Meydan's District 11. The company has a planned development pipeline of over 1.5 million square feet in new residential projects by 2024, and over 2 million square feet in construction by 2025.

The new 4-building, 5-floor freehold community offers 172 apartments including 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units, with expansive living and community spaces to create unparalleled living experiences through cutting edge design, high quality finishings and materials, and extensive resident amenities dedicated to each building .

The completion date and handover of Starlight Park is set for the second quarter of 2026 .

“AMWAJ Development is excited to introduce Starlight Park as its first real estate project in the UAE and is the culmination of more than 11 years of development expertise in Europe and the Middle East,” said Emad Saleh, Founder and Chairman of AMWAJ Development.“Our design approach for this community was to create affordable, large liveable spaces with high quality finishes and materials that deliver a level of comfort and style reserved for high priced premium apartments. We wanted to create that sense of elevation by using contemporary design, carefully selected materials, and our extensive international track-record to deliver a truly unique living experience in the heart of Dubai.”

All apartments at Starlight Park have dedicated parking spots and come with built-in television consoles in the living room, built-in cabinets and wardrobes and a custom designed wall feature in the master bedroom. The apartments are equipped with whitegoods from Italy including gas oven and stove, cooker hood, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer.

“Dubai's real estate market has been growing rapidly over the last 3 years and we felt it is time for us to establish a strong base in this market which is expected to continue its growth trajectory for many years to come. Starlight Park is the first of several new projects that we plan to develop with our existing land bank and through the acquisition of new plots in Dubai's most popular areas.” said Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development.

Residents of Starlight Park will enjoy dedicated amenities in each building which include a common outdoor garden oasis, a rooftop pool, fitness studio, rooftop cinema, indoor/outdoor kids play areas, yoga and boxing studios, paddle tennis, EV charging stations and a resident's lounge.

“AMWAJ Development's mission is to redefine Dubai's mid-market residential segment by delivering innovative and eco-friendly communities that set new standards for living excellence,” said Aida El Shahabi, COO of AMWAJ Development.“Residents of Starlight Park will enjoy peace of mind knowing that we continue to serve them after handover by offering after-sales services such as maintenance and enhancement through interior design and customization. Our facilities management arm will continue to ensure the optimum operation and care for the community including building and facilities maintenance, hygiene, landscaping, security, and utilities management.

“Dubai is not just a city; it's a beacon of stability and growth in the global economy,” said Hassan Hijazi, Group CFO of Amwaj Development.“Thanks to the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the city has become a safe haven for investors from all around the world looking for secure and dependable investments.”

Apartments can be purchased on payment plan with 60 percent payments during the construction and 40 percent on handover. Units will be available in 1-bedroom 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom with prices starting at AED 988,000.

About AMWAJ Development:

AMWAJ Development is a newly real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates, backed by seasoned founder and leadership team that bring over 25 years of diverse international experience, including 11 years specifically dedicated to real estate development across Europe and the Middle East. AMWAJ Development is focused on the construction and sale of residential and commercial projects with a commitment to deliver premium contemporary family-centric living spaces in Dubai's most popular neighborhoods.

Since 2013, its founders have been at the forefront of design and construction, having delivered residential and commercial properties across Europe and the Middle East. Its success and legacy are in the artistry of its craft to deliver unparalleled quality and innovation. As it steps into Dubai's growing real estate market, its journey continues and is marked by a dedication to shaping a future that respects the environment, offers meticulously designed living experiences, and enhances the overall communities where it develops.