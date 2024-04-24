Report Highlights Achievements In Education Sector In Q1 Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- A recent report on the Executive Program for Economic Modernization Vision focused on notable accomplishments within the education sector during the first quarter of 2024.The report, available on the Prime Ministry's website, emphasized significant strides in reforming high school examinations and transitioning from paper to electronic formats. A key achievement highlighted was the completion of a dedicated examination center at the Ministry of Education capable of accommodating 300 examinees.Moreover, the report detailed the commencement of pilot operations for the question bank, aimed at providing precise data for assessing performance across various evaluations in a secure and efficient standardized environment. Plans are underway to pilot the system during the national exams for fourth and eighth grades in May.Under the "My School I Belong" initiative, hygiene programs were executed at both classroom and school-wide levels across 3,773 and 3,696 schools respectively.Furthermore, 3,739 initiatives were undertaken to enhance the aesthetic appeal of school environments, alongside tree planting campaigns in every school throughout the Kingdom, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture. Additionally, voluntary efforts from parents and the local community contributed to tree-planting initiatives.These efforts seek to enhance the learning environment, address associated challenges, and foster awareness about environmental preservation among students, families, and communities, promoting a generation cognizant of environmental significance and its holistic impacts.