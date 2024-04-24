Women's Empowerment Faces Challenges In Jordan's Work Environment And Capacity Building Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - The Executive Program for Economic Modernization Vision has encountered significant hurdles in its mission to empower women within Jordan's workforce. The first-quarter report of this program has shed light on the obstacles obstructing projects aimed at women's empowerment, particularly in terms of infrastructure enhancement and capacity building.One notable challenge highlighted in the report pertains to the limited availability of initiatives focused on providing essential infrastructure conducive to women's participation in the workforce. Moreover, a predominant focus by international organizations on capacity-building projects has diverted attention from addressing infrastructural deficiencies.Another concerning trend unveiled in the report is the reluctance among proprietors of home-based nurseries to register their establishments. This reluctance poses a barrier to ensuring adequate childcare facilities for working women.In response to these challenges, the government has taken decisive steps. An amendment to the Nursery Roles system for the year 2024 has been approved, aiming to incentivize the establishment of nurseries that cater to early childhood development while facilitating women's continued participation in the labor force. The revised system delineates clear procedures for licensing various types of nurseries, along with rigorous oversight mechanisms to ensure compliance and address any infractions.Key amendments introduced include the elimination of annual license renewals for all nursery types, a shift towards centralized registration through the Ministry of Social Development for home-based nurseries, and the extension of waiting periods for childcare services up to the age of nine. Additionally, the creation of a new professional designation - Nursery Management and Operation - aims to bolster childcare services within public workplaces.Furthermore, the amendments streamline the licensing process by removing the requirement for approvals from the Ministries of Health and Public Works. Instead, the establishment of an objection committee serves to enhance transparency and accountability in regulatory proceedings.Looking ahead, the government is finalizing specific instructions pertaining to the Nursery Roles system. These instructions cover a range of topics, including guidelines for private nurseries, protocols for establishing nurseries within public workplaces, and directives for managing and operating such facilities.In tandem with these efforts, the government has issued directives aimed at safeguarding the rights of pregnant women, nursing mothers, individuals with disabilities, and night-shift workers. These directives, issued for the year 2023, underscore the government's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment.Additionally, significant strides have been made in developing a national index to monitor and evaluate women's economic participation. This index will serve as a vital tool for tracking progress in women's empowerment across economic, political, and social spheres.