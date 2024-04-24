Ministry Floats Tender For Wheat Purchases

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has floated a tender to purchase 100,000, or 120, 000 tonnes of wheat.
The ministry called on potential suppliers to obtain a copy of the tender invitation, which details tendering terms and specifications for a non-refundable JD650.
It is emphasized that the deadline for bid submissions is set at 2 pm next Tuesday.
Additionally, prospective bidders are required to furnish a copy of a valid professional license, a certified copy of the commercial registry dated no earlier than 30 days prior to the bid opening date, and a valid registration certificate from the Chamber of Commerce in order to be eligible for participation.
