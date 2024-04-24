Dust clouds from north Africa turn Greek capital to orange hue

(MENAFN) Southern Greece experienced a striking phenomenon on Tuesday as dust clouds blown from North Africa across the Mediterranean Sea engulfed iconic landmarks such as the Acropolis in Athens, casting an orange hue over the skies.



The strong southerly winds carried the dust particles from the Sahara Desert, creating an otherworldly atmosphere reminiscent of Mars during the final hours of daylight.



Meteorologists predict that the skies will clear on Wednesday as winds shift, dispersing the dust, while temperatures are expected to decrease. On Tuesday, parts of the southern island of Crete saw daily highs exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), a significant contrast to the much cooler temperatures registered in northern Greece.



In addition to the atmospheric phenomenon, the strong southerly winds in recent days have contributed to the outbreak of unseasonal wildfires in southern Greece. According to the fire service, a total of 25 wildfires erupted across the country in the past 24 hours alone. Among these incidents, three individuals were arrested on suspicion of inadvertently starting a scrub blaze on the Aegean Sea resort island of Paros on Monday. Fortunately, no significant damage or injuries were reported, and the fire was swiftly contained.



Meanwhile, another wildfire that ignited near a naval base on Crete was successfully brought under control on Tuesday. Greece has historically grappled with devastating forest fires during the summer months, often resulting in significant loss of life and property. Last year, the country witnessed the largest wildfire in the European Union in more than two decades, underscoring the persistent threat posed by wildfires in the region.

