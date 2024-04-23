(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Dubai Sets the Stage for Digital Innovation: Unveiling the Inaugural Digital Transformation Summit Physical Conference on 8th of May 2024



DUBAI, Apr 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital technologies' profound impact has seamlessly knitted into the fabric of our daily existence, leaving an indelible mark on economic, social, educational, and other aspects of our lives. Digital channels have not only gained significance in administration, but have also emerged as the major mechanism by which governmental duties are carried out. Furthermore, the business environment has experienced a transformational transition, with digital transactions and online platforms becoming integrated in our routines, producing a new way of life in which digital commerce is prevalent.







Dubai has undergone an unprecedented transformation over the last five decades, surpassing global development benchmarks with visionary leadership driving its direction. The city has quickly embraced digital innovations, setting milestones in trade, investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Dubai's digital path has been impressive, stretching from its pioneering e-government project in 2000 to the entire digital programme that will eliminate paper transactions by 2021.

Presently, the city stands as a vanguard in the worldwide shift toward digital transformation, boasting a 99.5% digitization rate for government services and achieving a 100% transition to paperless transactions. A comprehensive strategic framework, encompassing pillars like Digital City, Data and Statistics, Cybersecurity, and Digital Economy, is steering the city towards becoming a global benchmark for digital governance. This strategic approach reflects a broader trend seen in cities globally, as they seek to leverage digital technologies for enhanced efficiency and progress across diverse sectors.

Dubai is actively building a technologically equipped city, fuelled by projects which merge government activities into a cohesive, intelligent system. The city is notable for its commitment to simplified digital services, having observed over 23 million transactions via its digital platform. Furthermore, the 'Digital Harmony' project and the 'Digital City Experiences' programme demonstrate Dubai's persistent commitment to improving collaboration between individuals and digital services, setting an example for future cities worldwide.

About the 28th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit:

The Digital Transformation Summit, in its 28th edition, is a part of a global event series that takes place in over ten cities on several continents. Corporate agendas are now heavily centred around digital transformation, which is radically changing how companies run and offer value to their clients. The agenda for the summit has been thoughtfully selected to highlight key tactics for better decision-making, increased operational effectiveness, and the development of a digital culture.

The summit, scheduled to take place on the 8th of May, will bring together over 200 C-Level Executives, Directors, and Heads of IT. It provides a unique platform for thought leaders and industry experts to explore the potential of groundbreaking technologies such as AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Quantum Computing, Cyber Security, and other Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) advancements.

Attendees will experience thought-provoking debates, keynote addresses, and interactive workshops that provide practical advice on accepting meaningful change in the quickly changing technological environment of today. The goal of the summit is to equip attendees with the skills and information necessary to successfully negotiate the ever-changing nexus between business and technology.

The event will cover topics such as:



Digital Transformation: A Roadmap for Success

Data Centres of Tomorrow: Efficiency and Innovation

Unleashing the AI Revolution: The Power of Cloud Computing and Digital Infrastructure

Breaking the chains: Revamping Legacy Systems for a Successful Digital Transformation Cyber resilience in the age of digital transformation

For more information on Digital Transformation Summit, Dubai, visit:



About Exito

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

Author: Aayesha Zaheer

For Media Enquiries, contact:

Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)

...

...

Exito Media Concepts