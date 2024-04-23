Austrian Foreign Minister Visits Switzerland To Discuss Security And Neutrality

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis received his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, at the Federal Palace in Bern on Tuesday.

This content was published on April 23, 2024

The programme for the official visit included security policy issues and neutrality.



Speaking to the media, Cassis described cooperation between the two countries as solid and dynamic. In addition to a one-to-one meeting, a visit to the army's new cyber command centre was also planned, the foreign ministry announced beforehand.

The two neutral countries are participating in the European Sky Shield initiative to build a ground-based integrated air defence system which includes anti-ballistic missile capability. The initiative focuses on collective procurement, training, and exchange of information.

Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, visited the Austrian capital of Vienna at the beginning of April. During her visit, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen described it as a“stroke of luck” that the countries could cooperate militarily.



