SIGEP CHINA, THE SECOND EDITION KICKS OFF IN SHENZHEN TOGETHER WITH ANUGA SELECT CHINA WITH OVER 500 BRANDS ATTENDING

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) • From 24th to 26th April, Italian Exhibition Group will take high quality Italian dolce foodservice art to the Shenzhen convention centre, in conjunction with Anuga Select China, southern China’s main food show, promoted by Koelnmesse



• Space for leading Italian and European brands: Babbi, Di Saronno, Mec3, Irca, Valrhona for ingredients and Carpigiani, Ice Team, Rhea, Nuova Simonelli and Eureka on the machinery front



• Three specific areas for Gelato&Pastry, Bakery e Coffee. Space for important competitions with the Chinese Pastry Queen and Bread in The City selections



• IEG's expansion in Asian markets is growing in anticipation of the launch of Sigep Asia, scheduled in Singapore from 26th to 28th June 2024



| |



Rimini (Italy), 22 April 2024 – Over 500 exhibiting brands from 30 different countries. These are the main figures of the second edition of Sigep China and Anuga Select China, the two events that will take place simultaneously at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre, organised by Italian Exhibition Group (through IEG China) and Koelnmesse. A three-day event, from 24th to 26th April, in which the Italian and European dolce food service industry will be represented thanks to Sigep China. And just like the 45th edition of Sigep (organised by Italian Exhibition Group), staged at Rimini Expo Centre last January, the appointment in China will be a reference point for innovation in the 5 major exhibition sectors: artisan gelato, bakery, pastry, chocolate and coffee. In fact, several leading Italian and European brands will be in attendance: on the ingredients front Babbi, Di Saronno, Mec3, Irca, Valrhona, gelato machines by Carpigiani and Ice Team and coffee machines by Rhea, Nuova Simonelli and Eureka.





SHENZHEN, THE ECONOMIC ENGINE OF THE GREATER BAY AREA

For IEG, the event marks a great opportunity for growth with the aim of making Italian pastry art better known in China. And the Shenzhen catchment area is the perfect development pole since it is the economic engine of the Greater Bay Area of Guandong-Hong Kong-Macao, a veritable reference point for the entire southern Chinese market. A market that, according to the most recent data, exceeds 1,700 billion dollars. It is no coincidence that, at the first edition of Sigep China, 40% of visitors were ‘decision makers’ and the most represented countries, besides China, were Italy, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and the USA.





AREAS AND EVENTS

Three areas are foreseen for the second edition of Sigep China where major competitions that will give access to Sigep 2025 will take place. The first will be the Gelato&Pastry Area for the Pastry Queen who will represent China at the Women’s Pastry World Championship next year. Six pastry chefs will compete in the competition: the jury president will be Louie Ye, one of China’s most renowned Gelato&Pastry chefs.

The Bakery Area will stage the Chinese selection for the World Bakery Championship (Bread in The City), also scheduled to take place at Sigep 2025, with 8 teams, each with 2 competitors. The event is organised in partnership with Richemont Club Cina, represented by jury president Gino Cao.

Last but not least, the Coffee Area with two brewing and latte art competitions organised by Coffee T&I, one of Asia’s top magazines dedicated to the development of coffee, tea and gelato. A Forum Area will also be set up along the lines of Sigep's Vision Plaza featuring the most significant talks regarding the 5 exhibition areas.





INTERNATIONAL PROJECTION TOWARDS SIGEP ASIA

The second edition of Sigep China confirms Italian Exhibition Group's recent expansion towards Asian markets. June will in fact see the big launch of Sigep Asia, scheduled to take place in Singapore from 26th to 28th, which will include Café Asia, International Coffee & Tea Asia and Sweets & Bakes Asia. A veritable showcase of artisan gelato, pastry, bakery, coffee and tea supply chains.



PRESS CONTACT SIGEP CHINA ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

head of media relation & corporate communication: Elisabetta Vitali; press office manager: Marco Forcellini, Pier Francesco Bellini; international press office coordinator: Silvia Giorgi; ...





MENAFN23042024005249011803ID1108126105