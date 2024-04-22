Aramco, Top F1 Team Kindle Racing Enthusiasm Among Middle School Students In Shanghai



EQS Newswire / 23/04/2024 / 04:30 CET/CEST

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2024 - Aramco and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team have jointly launched the "Make A Mark" initiative in Shanghai. The event invites local students to immerse themselves in the F1 race, aerodynamic design, material innovation and future-oriented low-carbon fuel technology innovation.







During the event, Jessica Hawkins, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team's Driver Ambassador and Pedro de la Rosa, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Ambassador, shared their insights with students on the topics of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. They also expressed their hopes for more young people to become the next generation of technical experts, engineers, and drivers.





Caption: Jessica Hawkins, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team's Driver Ambassador holds up her selfie stick and takes a group photo with team representatives and participating students to commemorate the event

Jessica Hawkins said that there are lots of different subjects within STEM and it's all about the students being able to find which one they're most interested in or they share the biggest passion for. She added that being able to offer this experience is important because the event showcases all the different roles within Formula One. She said there are lots of roles in Formula One that one wouldn't necessarily know about from the outside.

Pedro de la Rosa said that Formula One will be using sustainable fuel, e-fuels by 2026, which will mark very big progress and reduce carbon footprint. He also said that Formula One is in the process of going to net zero by 2030, which will be the future trend.

The students also participated in a "reaction time" test with the drivers, sometimes even surpassing them. They also experienced driving go-karts on the track themselves.

Aramco and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team launched the "Make A Mark" initiative, aiming to attract more youths to promote the diversified development of racing, as well as to unleash the innovative potential of sustainable development and a low-carbon future.

Hashtag: #Aramco #ChinaXinhuaNewsNetworkCorp(CNC) The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: China Xinhua News Network Corp (CNC)

23/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

