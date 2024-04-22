Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-Starrer Movie Mints ₹1 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Bollywood action film \"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,\" featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, grossed ₹1 crore on its 12th day in theatres, as reported by Sacnilk Monday, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 8.51% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, April 22, 2024 movie's cast features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff its release day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) amassed ₹15.65 crore domestically, but experienced a sharp 51.44% decline the following day, earning ₹7.6 crore film experienced a moderate uptick in revenue on its first Saturday, earning ₹8.5 crore. The numbers continued to rise on Sunday, with the movie bringing in ₹9.05 crore a budget of ₹350 crore, as reported by the media, \"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan\" has performed significantly below expectations at the box office Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's movie crosses ₹90 crore worldwideDirected by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for hit films like \"Sultan\" and \"Tiger Zinda Hai,\" the movie's disappointing box office performance suggests it may not meet expectations. This continues a recent trend for lead actor Akshay Kumar, who has struggled to deliver box-office hits by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar, the film was released in multiple languages, including dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.\"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan\" is a production by Pooja Entertainment in partnership with AAZ, starring other notable actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy. Filming took place in various locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan the movie, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff play soldiers tasked with recovering a stolen AI weapon, performing high-octane stunts throughout their mission.

