(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 19, 2024: SAMCO Securities, a leading investment-tech firm, is excited to announce the launch of the second episode of its innovative series, "Traders ka Andekha Sach." This series is dedicated to breaking down stereotypes surrounding stock traders and showcasing their invaluable skills and contributions to the economy.

The web series, initiated under the banner of "Traders Ka Andekha Sach," is a testament to SAMCO's commitment to uncover hidden truths and provide personalized insights into the world of trading. Through this initiative, SAMCO Securities aims to understand the day-to-day life of a trader, a profession often dismissed and disrespected as mere gambling. Contrary to popular belief, the series will focus on revealing the unseen truths of the traders' profession and highlight the significant amount of science that goes into their work.

Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Group, said, "Our 'Traders ka Andekha Sach' series is our way of honoring the dedication of traders and showcasing the true essence of trading—where science meets strategy and intuition. Through this initiative, we aim to illuminate the intricate knowledge and expertise essential for success in this field."

Its inaugural episode, has already made waves, amassing a remarkable 42M+ views on social media. This overwhelming response underscores the importance for authentic insights into the world of trading, driving the series to debunk myths and illuminate the intricate knowledge and expertise essential for success in this field.

Ajay Dusane, Chief Growth Officer, SAMCO Securities, expressed, "Our second episode of 'Traders ka Andekha Sach' continues to shine a light on the often misunderstood world of trading. Traders are not gamblers; they are skilled professionals who navigate complex financial landscapes with precision and expertise."

In the second episode, a young man's family discusses his marriage prospects with Tima aunty, a matchmaker. When asked about his occupation, he proudly mentions his involvement in the stock market. However, Tima aunty dismisses the idea, asserting that traders never get married because the prince charming of someone's dreams doesn't spend all day lounging on the sofa watching TV.

As the story unfolds, the young man's father steps in to defend his son's career choice. He passionately argues that trading requires skill and dedication, challenging the stereotype perpetuated by Tima aunty.

This pivotal moment in the episode highlights the misconception surrounding traders. It emphasizes the need to rethink assumptions about the trading profession, showcasing traders as hardworking individuals contributing significantly to the economy. Through this narrative, the episode prompts viewers to reconsider their perceptions of traders and recognize the value they bring to society.





