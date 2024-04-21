Iraqi Fighters Fired Rockets At U.S. Base In Syria: Source

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD/DAMASCUS, Apr 22 (NNN-NINA/SANA) – Five rockets were fired last night, from Iraq towards a U.S. military base in neighbouring Syria, an Iraqi security source said.

The attack occurred when unidentified fighters launched the rockets from an Iraqi village, near the town of Zummar, north-west of Mosul, the provincial capital of Nineveh, towards north-eastern Syrian territories, the unnamed source from the provincial police said.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a failed attempt by Iranian-backed groups, to attack a U.S. base at the Kharab al-Jir airport with drones, in the northern countryside of Syria's north-eastern province of al-Hasakah.

The Britain-based watchdog group said, the U.S. ground defences successfully intercepted and downed the drones before they reached the base.

Following the drone attack, the Iranian-backed fighters launched missiles on the Kharab al-Jir base, said the observatory, adding that, U.S. ground defences engaged in intercepting targets in the sky. There were no casualties reported within the base.

The war monitor noted that, the Iranian-backed Islamic resistance groups stationed in Iraq were behind the attacks.– NNN-NINA/SANA

