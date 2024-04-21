Amir Arrives In The Philippines

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Sunday in Manila, on a state visit to the friendly Republic of the Philippines.
HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at the Maharlika Presidential Airport (Villamor Airbase) by the Secretary of Energy Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Philippines Ahmed bin Saad Al Hamidi, and the Ambassador of the Philippines to the State of Qatar Lillibeth Velasco Pono, along with senior Philippine officials and the staff of the Qatari embassy in Manila.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
