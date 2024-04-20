US Man Dies After Self-Immolation Outside Trump Criminal Trial Court

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, April 20 (IANS) A U.S. man who set himself on fire on Friday afternoon across the street where former U.S. President Donald Trump was undergoing a criminal trial has died on the same day, according to media reports.

Identified as Max Azzarello, the "conspiracy theorist" passed away in a hospital in New York City on Friday night, due to severe burns and other wounds, said reports quoting anonymous law enforcement officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 37-years-old man came from Florida and has been in New York City this week, prior to committing self-immolation in Collect Pond Park in Lower Manhattan.

The criminal trial, involving Trump's falsification of business records in a bid to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, was essentially not impacted by the incident, with the jury selection finished on Friday and opening statements set for next Monday.

The trial, which is expected to last around six to eight weeks, made Trump the first former U.S. president to stand criminal trial.