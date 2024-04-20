EMRC Head, UAE Officials Talk Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 20 (Petra) - Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Ziad Saaida, met with a number of officials and stakeholders in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Saaida held the talks on sidelines of his participation in 2024 World Future Energy Summit's Sustainable Business Communication Program, which was recently held in UAE, Abu Dhabi.According to the EMRC, he also met with representatives of a number of companies working in the electric vehicles fields, decision-makers and experts in the energy sector.Saaida stressed importance of the program in enhancing capabilities in the energy field by exchanging expertise and knowledge, sharing the latest data, and learning about the best practices and technologies to address challenges to achieve a "safer and more sustainable" energy future.During his participation in the program, he highlighted the key achievements in Jordan's energy sector and importance of participating in this event, which aimed to advance sustainability agenda in the Middle East and North Africa region to provide a global platform for business, innovation, learning and knowledge exchange.As part of their schedule, the Jordanian delegation learned about the latest technologies supporting the green transformation in various fields, primarily green hydrogen, energy storage, water analysis, artificial intelligence, climate resilience and environmental protection, and electric mobility.