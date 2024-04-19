Chemours Shapes The Future Through STEM Education

(MENAFN- 3BL) For the team at Chemours, the communities where we operate are also where we live work and play, and our mutual success is one and the same. We invest time and resources in our communities to make a meaningful difference. That's the driving force behind our goal of building vibrant communities by investing $50 million in expanding access to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, sustainable environment programs, and safety initiatives. One way we do this is through the Chemours Future of Engineering, Science, Trades, and Technology School Partnership Program (ChemFEST ).

Last year, Chemours Belgium joined hands with Technische Scholen Mechelen (TSM) to establish the company's first ChemFEST partnership outside of the US. This 3-year agreement was intended to promote the significance of STEM education and inspire students to explore their love for science and technology. Isabel Welters, a NafionTM Technical Service Specialist at Chemours, led the multi-faceted plan to transform the school's STEM facilities, with plans to inaugurate the refurbished technical lab and classrooms by the second half of 2024.

Beyond the ChemFEST partnership, Welters, in collaboration with the Belgium Chapter of the Chemours Women's Network (CWN), has been integral to other STEM-related activities. An event titled "Str@ffe Madammen" co-organized by Welters and the CWN saw participation from over 150 female students from TSM, who were provided with insights into career opportunities in STEM. Additionally, the team recently hosted a unique STEM day at the Mechelen plant for 40 students, showcasing their Coatings Production facilities and Technical Services.

Back in our headquarters state of Delaware, the Chemours team recently celebrated an important milestone towards the opening of the Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School in Wilmington. After breaking ground on the facility in February 2023, Chemours team members joined with community partners and school officials to commemorate the placing of the final beam in the 24,000-square-foot facility.

The Hub-expected to open by early 2025-will serve as a premier access point for STEM education and other development opportunities in the Wilmington community. Made possible in part by a $4 million grant from Chemours in 2021 through the ChemFEST program, the Chemours STEM Hub will offer public spaces for learning and improve access for more students from more backgrounds to be exposed to, excited by, and interested in STEM.

“We know that shaping the world's future requires great innovators and problem solvers from all backgrounds; it's why we are committed to taking action and championing change toward a more diverse STEM workforce. Through partnerships – like our ChemFEST school partnership program – we're helping to support future STEM talent by nurturing students and members of communities who have been underserved, under-resourced, and often overlooked,” said Chemours Chief Brand Officer, Alvenia Scarborough.

And earlier this year, the team at our Chambers Works manufacturing site in New Jersey continued a more than three-decades-long tradition of sponsoring the Salem County Science Fair . This science fair allows students to apply what they have learned in STEM education in hopes of advancing to the Delaware Valley Science Fair and beyond.

Students concentrate on an area of special interest, collecting and analyzing data while following the scientific method and presenting their findings to volunteer judges.

The various winners received a total of $2,500 from Chemours. This event sponsorship is part of a broader $275,000 Vibrant Community grant where the Chambers Works team partners with Salem Community College (SCC) and the local middle schools to support hands-on learning opportunities to instill a lifelong love of STEM.

Brian Boettler, Chemours Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Senior Consultant, leads the partnership on the site's behalf.

"Partnering with the local schools and community college is rewarding. We all contribute in our own way to help support the next generation, and that is on full display at the Science Fair,” Brian explained.

These are a few examples of Chemours' commitment to fostering greater interest and diversity in STEM careers by supporting students in our communities. We are proud to play a key role in shaping the future of our industry and making a positive impact on communities by inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.