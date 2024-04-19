5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Southeast Of The Loyalty Islands

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, April 19 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 0918 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 79.5 km, was initially determined to be at 21.93 degrees south latitude and 170.89 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.