Junaid Khan Wraps Up His Second Untitled Film After 58-Day Shoot

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has completed filming for his upcoming second film, which is yet to be titled, following an intensive 58-day shoot.

A source close to Junaid shared, "Despite the demanding schedule, Junaid continues to showcase his versatility as he wraps up a 58-day shoot for his second exciting project."

The movie was also filmed in Sapporo, Japan. In February, actress Sai Pallavi was spotted with Junaid on the movie set.

Junaid is set to make his film debut with 'Maharaj,' directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.