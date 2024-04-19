Four Civilians Killed By Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region On Apr 18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed four residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, April 18.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On April 18, the Russians killed four residents of the Donetsk region: two in Krasnohorivka, one in Selydove and one in Ocheretyne," he said. Read also:
War update: 86 combat clashes in Ukraine in past day
Filashkin said that the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Early on April 18, the Russians launched a missile attack on Selydove, killing a woman.
MENAFN19042024000193011044ID1108114669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.