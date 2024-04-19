Four Civilians Killed By Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region On Apr 18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed four residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, April 18.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On April 18, the Russians killed four residents of the Donetsk region: two in Krasnohorivka, one in Selydove and one in Ocheretyne," he said.

Filashkin said that the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Early on April 18, the Russians launched a missile attack on Selydove, killing a woman.