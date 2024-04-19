Azerbaijani Parliament Hosts Scientific Conference On New Caledonia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A scientific conference themed "New Caledonia: History,Contemporary Challenges, and the Expected Future" has been held atthe Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

Moderator of the event, Chairman of the Milli Majlis HumanRights Committee Zahid Oruj, highlighted the importance of thediscussions to be held at the conference.

Chair of the New Caledonian Congress Committee onInfrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy,Transport, and Communications, Naisseline Omayra, expressedgratitude to Azerbaijan for support in the freedom struggle of NewCaledonia. She underscored that the cooperation memorandum inkedbetween the two countries' parliaments would open new opportunitiesfor New Caledonia in many domains.

The speakers also included chairman of the Milli MajlisCommittee for International Relations and Interparliamentary TiesSamad Seyidov, as well as Executive Director of Baku InitiativeGroup Abbas Abbasov, who expressed their views on France's newcolonial policy, enslavement of peoples, looting of their naturalresources, and other issues.

The New Caledonian Congress delegation expressed their gratitudefor the consistent support shown by the chair of the Non-AlignedMovement of Azerbaijan in their rightful struggle for justice andthe path to independence.